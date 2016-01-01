Dr. Allison Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allison Chan, MD
Dr. Allison Chan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 683-9958
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allison Chan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.