Dr. Allison Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.