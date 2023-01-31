See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Allison Chan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allison Chan, MD

Dr. Allison Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Chan works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care
    2332 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 450-8720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2023
    My legs was swelling really bad. I was in tears and worried. Went to see my PCP Dr. Chan walked in she looked at my legs and knew right off what was wrong I couldn't take the blood pressure medicine I was on. She changed it my legs are slowly going back to normal. She a GREAT doctor. Thanks Dr. Chan for taking such good care of my health.
    Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Allison Chan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1841458668
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chan’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

