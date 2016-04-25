Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allison Cohen, MD
Dr. Allison Cohen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Pediatrics Plus13 Peck St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 239-4627
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is a fantastic pediatrician. She is caring, kind, thorough, knowledgable, and easy to talk to. Dr. Cohen always takes her time in meeting with us and going over anything we have concerns or questions about. We have the utmost respect for her expertise and she genuinely cares about her patients and their families.
About Dr. Allison Cohen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164586145
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
