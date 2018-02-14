Dr. Allison Couden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Couden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allison Couden, MD
Dr. Allison Couden, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They completed their residency with Med University Sc College Of Med|University Tn College Med Chattanooga
Dr. Couden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Couden's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates of Franklin570 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 703-2162
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Couden?
My teenage daughter had her first appointment with Dr. Couden this afternoon. She was very thorough with her and I felt like she really took her time with us. She made my daughter feel very comfortable. The office staff and nurse was very nice as well. The lab tech (I think her name was Lillie) did a great job and my daughter reported that her blood test didn't hurt at all!
About Dr. Allison Couden, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1861554156
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med|University Tn College Med Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couden works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Couden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.