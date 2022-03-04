See All Pediatricians in Tinley Park, IL
Dr. Allison Croucher, DO

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Allison Croucher, DO

Dr. Allison Croucher, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Croucher works at Duly Health and Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Blue Island, IL and New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Croucher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    17495 La Grange Rd Fl 1, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 226-7000
  2. 2
    DuPage Medical Group - Official
    2320 High St, Blue Island, IL 60406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  3. 3
    Duly Health and Care
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Croucher?

    Mar 04, 2022
    Both of my children are patients of Dr. Croucher and we've been very happy with her! She is kind, compassionate, thorough in her examinations/explanations, and listens to all of my concerns. She never makes me feel bad for asking questions or having concerns and I truly feel as if my children as in good hands with her. Also, the nurse in her Orland office, Karen, is an absolute ANGEL - so incredibly helpful and sweet.
    — Mar 04, 2022
    About Dr. Allison Croucher, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467735282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advocate Hope Chldrns Hosp
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
