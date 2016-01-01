Dr. Allison Darland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Darland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Darland, MD is a Dermatologist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Darland works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4048
-
2
Back and Pain Center At Dexter Health Center7300 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd Ste 110, Dexter, MI 48130 Directions (734) 936-4054
-
3
St Joseph Mercy Hospital24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 936-4500Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
4
Regents of the University of Michigan7500 Challis Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 263-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Darland?
About Dr. Allison Darland, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1194142679
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darland works at
Dr. Darland has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Darland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.