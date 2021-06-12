See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Allison Diamant, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allison Diamant, MD

Dr. Allison Diamant, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Diamant works at UCLA Health in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Diamant's Office Locations

    UCLA Health Santa Monica Internal Medicine
    1245 16th St Ste 309, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 844-1149

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteopenia
Insomnia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteopenia
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteopenia
Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cryptococcosis
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Valley Fever
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2021
    I feel very lucky to have Allison L. Diamant as my GP, she is extremely thorougher, detailed, proactive, and incredibly intelligent. She's really a doctors doctor (that's how I found her) - Dr. Diamant is the best GP I have ever had in 35 years! I highly recommend her and her office staff are very lovely too!
    Amira Rida — Jun 12, 2021
    About Dr. Allison Diamant, MD

    Internal Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English
    1467487181
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Diamant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diamant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diamant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diamant works at UCLA Health in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Diamant’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

