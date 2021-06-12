Overview of Dr. Allison Diamant, MD

Dr. Allison Diamant, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Diamant works at UCLA Health in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.