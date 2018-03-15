Dr. Allison Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Freeman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh, Upmc Shadyside and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Freeman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John R Oishei Childrens Hospital818 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-2000
-
2
West Penn4815 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-3503
-
3
Metropolitan Ear Nose & Throat Associates Inc.490 E North Ave Ste 207, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 930-0908
- 4 1001 Main St Fl 5, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-0130
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh
- Upmc Shadyside
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
Dr. Freeman shows a level of dedication that is rare to come across these days. I cannot thank her or her office staff enough for the care and attention they've shown my allergy ridden toddler son. She clearly reviewed his entire file before our first visit and the follow through has been incredible. She addresses his allergies with confidence and has a clear plan for treatment. For the first time ever I left an allergist's office with a concise idea of what was going on and how to proceed.
About Dr. Allison Freeman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164415477
Education & Certifications
- McMaster University
- St Michaels Hosp
- University of Toronto
- McGill Univ
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.