Dr. Allison Giordano, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Allison Giordano, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They completed their fellowship with Westchester Medical Center

Dr. Giordano works at Flower City Psychiatry in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allison L Giordano, MD
    140 Allens Creek Rd Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 455-8789
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar IV Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar V Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar VI Disorder Chevron Icon
Brief Psychotic Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
PANDAS Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychosocial Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Beth — Aug 07, 2020
    About Dr. Allison Giordano, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841589512
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Giordano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giordano works at Flower City Psychiatry in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Giordano’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

