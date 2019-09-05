Dr. Allison Gorski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Gorski, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Gorski, MD
Dr. Allison Gorski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gorski works at
Dr. Gorski's Office Locations
Southcoast Health Pain Management480 Hawthorn St Ste 201, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-9170
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Gorski for 25 years she has the most compassion for her patients I have chronic pancreatitis she dose a splanctic nerve block on me every 3 months for pain management. I have a portact that she can access 1st time every time i highly recommend her
About Dr. Allison Gorski, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1912993478
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Hospital
- Malden Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
