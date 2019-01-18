Overview

Dr. Allison Hahr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hahr works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.