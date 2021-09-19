Dr. Hanley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Hanley, MD
Dr. Allison Hanley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
The Center for Drug Free Livi100 Columbia St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 875-3700
Omnia Orthopedic and Pain Specialists1803 Park Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 801-5001
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Dr Hanley was the only rehab doctor post auto accident that mitigated numerous painful cervical ailments and made my life livable once again. True holistic healer…
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Addiction Medicine
