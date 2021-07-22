See All Otolaryngologists in Johnstown, PA
Dr. Allison Harbart, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allison Harbart, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.

Dr. Harbart works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Somerset, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose and Throat Associates of Johnstown Inc.
    348 Budfield St, Johnstown, PA 15904 (814) 262-3950
  2. 2
    651 S Center Ave Ste 201, Somerset, PA 15501 (814) 443-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
  • Somerset Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergy Shots
Allergy Treatment
Cough
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Leukoplakia
Meniere's Disease
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Postnasal Drip
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Otitis Media
Tonsillitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Anosmia
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Audiometry
Blood Allergy Testing
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Drug Allergy Testing
Ear Tube Placement
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Food Allergy
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Screening
Hives
Home Sleep Study
Itchy Skin
Laryngeal Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nasopharyngitis
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patch Testing
Perforated Eardrum
Radioallergosorbent Test
Rash
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Study
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
TMJ
Tonsillectomy
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Bell's Palsy
Bronchitis
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Enlarged Turbinates
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hyperacusis
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Labyrinthitis
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Lip Cancer
Loss of Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Dr Harbart is very friendly, patient and listens to what my cocerns are. She has really helped me.
    Bill — Jul 22, 2021
    About Dr. Allison Harbart, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346251097
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harbart has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harbart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harbart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harbart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

