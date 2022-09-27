See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (285)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Dr. Haughton-Green works at Rejuvenation Medispa at Waterford Lakes in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rejuvenation Medispa at Waterford Lakes
    12780 Waterford Lakes Pkwy Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 207-0008
  2. 2
    The Orlando Institute of Weight Management
    422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 24, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 207-2306
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eating Disorders
Hypertension
Metabolic Disorders
Eating Disorders
Hypertension
Metabolic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 285 ratings
    Patient Ratings (285)
    5 Star
    (280)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haughton-Green?

    Sep 27, 2022
    My name is Bonnie, I grew up in Miami and currently live in Orlando. I'm 75 years young going strong. I worked in human resources for 30 years, worked as a counselor, and worked as an office assistant at a church until I retired in 2012. How I heard about the Orlando Institute was through a friend at church who was losing weight. I asked her about it and she told me how to contact the office. I reached out to the Orlando institute of weight management because I've been struggling with my health. My weight was a concern and I reached out of desperation. With my long list of health issues and beating cancer 4 times, I felt like I needed a radical change to improve my energy, health, and well-being. With the first week of the program under my belt, I stuck to it to the letter. It wasn't hard to stick to the plan if you make the plan work. Dr. Allison Haughton-Green recommended that I do the platinum lifetime metabolic program and that's what I did. With my weigh-in today, I've lost
    — Sep 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haughton-Green to family and friends

    Dr. Haughton-Green's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haughton-Green

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD.

    About Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053427336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Florida Hospital Celebration
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Howard University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haughton-Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haughton-Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haughton-Green works at Rejuvenation Medispa at Waterford Lakes in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Haughton-Green’s profile.

    285 patients have reviewed Dr. Haughton-Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haughton-Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haughton-Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haughton-Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.