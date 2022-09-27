Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haughton-Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD
Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Dr. Haughton-Green works at
Rejuvenation Medispa at Waterford Lakes12780 Waterford Lakes Pkwy Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 207-0008
The Orlando Institute of Weight Management422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 24, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 207-2306Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My name is Bonnie, I grew up in Miami and currently live in Orlando. I'm 75 years young going strong. I worked in human resources for 30 years, worked as a counselor, and worked as an office assistant at a church until I retired in 2012. How I heard about the Orlando Institute was through a friend at church who was losing weight. I asked her about it and she told me how to contact the office. I reached out to the Orlando institute of weight management because I've been struggling with my health. My weight was a concern and I reached out of desperation. With my long list of health issues and beating cancer 4 times, I felt like I needed a radical change to improve my energy, health, and well-being. With the first week of the program under my belt, I stuck to it to the letter. It wasn't hard to stick to the plan if you make the plan work. Dr. Allison Haughton-Green recommended that I do the platinum lifetime metabolic program and that's what I did.
About Dr. Allison Haughton-Green, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053427336
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital Celebration
- Howard University
- Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Haughton-Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haughton-Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haughton-Green speaks Spanish.
285 patients have reviewed Dr. Haughton-Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haughton-Green.
