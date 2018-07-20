Dr. Allison Hettinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hettinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Hettinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allison Hettinger, MD
Dr. Allison Hettinger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Olathe, KS.
Dr. Hettinger works at
Dr. Hettinger's Office Locations
Preferred Pediatrics824 W Frontier Ln, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 372-8383
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very passionate and kind person and physician. She goes the extra mile for her patients and has even called me to check on my son. She communicates well with other providers and pushes for appointments and testing. She’s very good with my boys and I’m super thankful we found her!
About Dr. Allison Hettinger, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1659380921
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hettinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hettinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hettinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hettinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hettinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hettinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hettinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.