Dr. Allison Holm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Holm, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Holm, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Holm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Partners of Western Ny30 N Union St Ste 105, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 232-8940
-
2
Dermatology Partners of Western Ny Llp35 North St Ste 100, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 394-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holm?
I was there for removal of some warts
About Dr. Allison Holm, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1114928231
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- State University of New York at Binghamton
- Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holm works at
Dr. Holm has seen patients for Rosacea, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Holm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.