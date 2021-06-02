Overview of Dr. Allison Holzapfel, MD

Dr. Allison Holzapfel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Holzapfel works at Mangat, Holzapfel & Lied Plastic Surgery in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.