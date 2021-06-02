Dr. Allison Holzapfel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzapfel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Holzapfel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Mangat, Holzapfel & Lied Plastic Surgery133 Barnwood Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-9600
Mangat Kuy Holzapfel Plastic Surgery Center8044 Montgomery Rd Ste 230, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 984-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent. She took care of my face after a skin cancer removal that covered a large area of my cheek. Today I cannot even see where stitches were or that anything ever was there before. Great doctor!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780607341
Education & Certifications
- Devinder S Mangat MD
- University Tex Med Center
- Meml Hermann Hospital University Tex
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
