Dr. Iski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Iski, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allison Iski, DPM
Dr. Allison Iski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Iski works at
Dr. Iski's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Podiatry - Springer Building6160 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 497-3025
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner! She took her time and addressed my specific situation. She answered questions and didn’t seem to be rushing out to the next patient. You can’t say this often, but I spent more time with the doctor than the check-in nurse. My foot pain was dramatically reduced after 1 visit. Excellent work!
About Dr. Allison Iski, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447541081
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science/Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
