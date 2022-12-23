Dr. Allison Landes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Landes, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Landes, MD
Dr. Allison Landes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Landes' Office Locations
Landes Eye Associates2680 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 864-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Landes is a very caring and competent physician. Her examinations are most thorough and she takes time to explain the process and results.
About Dr. Allison Landes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Landes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landes has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Landes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landes.
