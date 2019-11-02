Dr. Allison Leong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Leong, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Leong, MD
Dr. Allison Leong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Leong works at
Dr. Leong's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Mary's Eye Surgical Cent1441 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 264-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leong?
She helped me when my doctor was out of town. Very friendly, knowledgeable, and effective. She was also respectful of my time and didn't make me come in for something where a phone call sufficed. Additionally, she let me know that I could rely on her should anything change. A class act all the way!
About Dr. Allison Leong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952440562
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leong works at
Dr. Leong has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.