Dr. Allison Lied, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (12)
Map Pin Small Edgewood, KY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allison Lied, MD

Dr. Allison Lied, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville.

Dr. Lied works at Mangat, Holzapfel & Lied Plastic Surgery in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lied's Office Locations

    Mangat, Holzapfel & Lied Plastic Surgery
    133 Barnwood Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-9600
    Mangat Kuy Holzapfel Plastic Surgery Center
    8044 Montgomery Rd Ste 230, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-3223
    4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 120, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 272-1999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Breast Reconstruction

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 17, 2021
    Dr Lied is a very kind and caring physician. She performed my breast reconstruction surgery. She did an amazing job! I highly recommend her!
    — Mar 17, 2021
    About Dr. Allison Lied, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992743272
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Lied, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lied is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lied has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lied has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lied. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lied.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lied, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lied appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

