Dr. Allison Lied, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville.
Mangat, Holzapfel & Lied Plastic Surgery133 Barnwood Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-9600
Mangat Kuy Holzapfel Plastic Surgery Center8044 Montgomery Rd Ste 230, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 984-3223
- 3 4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 120, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 272-1999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Lied is a very kind and caring physician. She performed my breast reconstruction surgery. She did an amazing job! I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Allison Lied, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992743272
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Plastic Surgery
