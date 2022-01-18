Overview

Dr. Allison Linquist, MD is a Dermatologist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Linquist works at Allison Linquist MD PC in Elkridge, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Acne Surgery and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.