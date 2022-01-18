Dr. Linquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Linquist, MD is a Dermatologist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Allison Linquist MD PC6518 Meadowridge Rd Ste 106, Elkridge, MD 21075 Directions (443) 393-0223
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have visited Dr. Lindquist for an annually for 10+ years. I prefer a physician who has her own practice and takes the time to listen to each patient. She gives each patient her undivided attention for 20+ minutes. Does a very thorough skin check and removal/check of little growths. Yes, she runs late (because she likes to talk).
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
