Dr. Allison Loi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allison Loi, MD
Dr. Allison Loi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loi's Office Locations
- 1 4900 Broad Rd Ste 2H, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 492-2488
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allison Loi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
