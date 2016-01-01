Overview of Dr. Allison Loi, MD

Dr. Allison Loi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.