Dr. Allison McCormick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison McCormick, MD is a Dermatologist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.
Locations
Alpine Allergy and Asthma Associates Inc.3254 PROFESSIONAL DR, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 273-6530
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCormick and her staff are the best. They provide top notch care in a comfortable environment!
About Dr. Allison McCormick, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1316023484
Education & Certifications
- COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
