Dr. Allison Mekhoubad, DO
Overview
Dr. Allison Mekhoubad, DO is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Locations
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialty Care Center at Bay Shore376 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 539-5400
Pediatric Specialty Care at Smithtown222 E Main St Ste 106, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (718) 470-3001
Pediatric Gastroenterology1991 Marcus Ave Ste M100, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 472-3650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A compassionate and knowledgeable Dr. who listens to your questions and concerns. Speaks to my daughter directly so she understands and makes her feel at ease. Great bedside manner. Highly recommend.
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
