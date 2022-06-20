Overview of Dr. Allison Menezes, MD

Dr. Allison Menezes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Menezes works at Coastal Eye Institute in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL and Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.