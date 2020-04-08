See All Dermatologists in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Allison Moosally, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (15)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allison Moosally, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Marymount Hospital.

Dr. Moosally works at Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Akron
    3624 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 665-0555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Marymount Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2020
    I HAVE BEEN WITH HER FOR YEARS....SHE IS NO NONSENSE AND GETS THE JOB DONE. HER NURSES ARE TERRIFIC AND EXTREMELY CARING....SHE IS VERY CONCERNING TO HER PATIENTS AND DISPLAYS EMPTHY.....GOOD PERSON..
    DAVE GULAJSKI — Apr 08, 2020
    About Dr. Allison Moosally, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104847334
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Cleveland Clinic Fnd
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moosally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moosally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moosally works at Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery in Fairlawn, OH. View the full address on Dr. Moosally’s profile.

    Dr. Moosally has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moosally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moosally. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moosally.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moosally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moosally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.