Dr. Moosally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Moosally, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allison Moosally, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Marymount Hospital.
Locations
Akron3624 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-0555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE BEEN WITH HER FOR YEARS....SHE IS NO NONSENSE AND GETS THE JOB DONE. HER NURSES ARE TERRIFIC AND EXTREMELY CARING....SHE IS VERY CONCERNING TO HER PATIENTS AND DISPLAYS EMPTHY.....GOOD PERSON..
About Dr. Allison Moosally, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104847334
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Fnd
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moosally. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moosally.
