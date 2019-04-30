See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Allison Ostroff, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.6 (17)
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allison Ostroff, MD

Dr. Allison Ostroff, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Ostroff works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Brookfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ostroff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwich Neurosurgery P.c.
    75 Holly Hill Ln, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-6960
  2. 2
    401 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT 06804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 775-6365

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Polyuria
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hip Sprain
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Viral Enteritis
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Hammer Toe
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 30, 2019
    We were there for 2 hours. They took there time and had a great bedside manner. only down side is a little far for an old man on a walker. plus side best parking lot stamford medical group
    — Apr 30, 2019
    About Dr. Allison Ostroff, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720262397
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ostroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ostroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ostroff has seen patients for Anxiety, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

