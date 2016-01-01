Dr. Polland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allison Polland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allison Polland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Polland works at
Millenium Urology Pllc745 64th St Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-5939Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- English
- 1922307180
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Polland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polland works at
Dr. Polland has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
