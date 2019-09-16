Dr. Allison Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Ramsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Ramsey, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Ramsey works at
Locations
Allergy & Rheumatology - Alexander Park222 Alexander St Ste 3000, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 922-8350
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr. Ramsey by a pulmonologist who was unable to help control my asthma. After years of struggling, my asthma is now well controlled. She is kind, compassionate, intelligent and willing to fight her for patients. She even appealed a decision by my insurance company to cover asthma meds. Cannot recommend her enough!
About Dr. Allison Ramsey, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1164534848
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramsey works at
Dr. Ramsey has seen patients for Hives and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.