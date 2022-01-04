See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Allison Rao, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allison Rao, MD

Dr. Allison Rao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Rao works at Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
    2450 Riverside Ave Ste R200, Minneapolis, MN 55454 (612) 273-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Allison Rao, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649685348
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ortho Carolina
Residency
  • Rush University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Stanford University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allison Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rao works at Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Rao’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

