Dr. Allison Rasband-Lindquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasband-Lindquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Rasband-Lindquist, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allison Rasband-Lindquist, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Chpg At the Meadows2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 963-0261Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Rasband-Lindquist is amazing! In one minute she correctly diagnosed a very painful issue with my ear that three prior doctors couldn't solve. She explained it very well and properly addressed next steps which included her partnership with an outstanding plastic surgeon. I am now on my way to recovery thanks to Dr. Allison Rasband-Lindquist's professional care.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1043500499
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Dr. Rasband-Lindquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasband-Lindquist accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasband-Lindquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasband-Lindquist works at
Dr. Rasband-Lindquist has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Chronic Sinusitis and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasband-Lindquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasband-Lindquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasband-Lindquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasband-Lindquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasband-Lindquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.