Dr. Allison Rasband-Lindquist, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allison Rasband-Lindquist, MD

Dr. Allison Rasband-Lindquist, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Rasband-Lindquist works at Associates of Otolaryngology in Castle Rock, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Chronic Sinusitis and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rasband-Lindquist's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chpg At the Meadows
    2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0261
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congenital ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Zenker's Diverticulum Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Frenulotomy Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Tumor Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotidectomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Surgery Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Culture Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroplasty Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Reduction Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 10, 2020
    Dr. Rasband-Lindquist is amazing! In one minute she correctly diagnosed a very painful issue with my ear that three prior doctors couldn't solve. She explained it very well and properly addressed next steps which included her partnership with an outstanding plastic surgeon. I am now on my way to recovery thanks to Dr. Allison Rasband-Lindquist's professional care.
    B. Brenner — Oct 10, 2020
    About Dr. Allison Rasband-Lindquist, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043500499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Rasband-Lindquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasband-Lindquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rasband-Lindquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rasband-Lindquist works at Associates of Otolaryngology in Castle Rock, CO. View the full address on Dr. Rasband-Lindquist’s profile.

    Dr. Rasband-Lindquist has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Chronic Sinusitis and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasband-Lindquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasband-Lindquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasband-Lindquist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasband-Lindquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasband-Lindquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

