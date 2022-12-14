See All Neurosurgeons in Webster, TX
Dr. Allison Rathmann, DO

Neurosurgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allison Rathmann, DO

Dr. Allison Rathmann, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Hackensack University Medical Center

Dr. Rathmann works at Texas Neurosurgicare in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rathmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Neurosurgicare
    400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 245, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 680-2356
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Hydrocephalus
Traumatic Brain Injury
Treatment frequency



Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Allison Rathmann, DO

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699900704
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allison Rathmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rathmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rathmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rathmann works at Texas Neurosurgicare in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rathmann’s profile.

Dr. Rathmann has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rathmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathmann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

