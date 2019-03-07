Overview of Dr. Allison Richards, MD

Dr. Allison Richards, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. Richards works at Medical Laboratory Sciences Program in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Holyoke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.