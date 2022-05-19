See All Hematologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO

Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Rosenthal works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Lymphoma
Skin Screenings
Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?

    May 19, 2022
    So very fortunate to be treated by Her and Her team. When Mayo directed me to her things started happening to get my issue resolved. I even received a call from Her before even meeting Her! I can’t recommend Dr Rosenthal and Her team highly enough!
    — May 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosenthal to family and friends

    Dr. Rosenthal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosenthal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO.

    About Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255568135
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Rosenthal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rosenthal’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.