Dr. Allison Eckard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Eckard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allison Eckard, MD
Dr. Allison Eckard, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Eckard works at
Dr. Eckard's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
-
3
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eckard?
About Dr. Allison Eckard, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1922212968
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eckard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eckard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eckard works at
Dr. Eckard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.