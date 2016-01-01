Overview

Dr. Allison Schebler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Schebler works at Christus Spohn Family Health in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.