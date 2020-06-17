Dr. Allison Shigezawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shigezawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Shigezawa, MD
Overview of Dr. Allison Shigezawa, MD
Dr. Allison Shigezawa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Shigezawa works at
Dr. Shigezawa's Office Locations
Melanie M. Lau M.d. Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 406, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-2575Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Highly professional Doesn’t talk much but very straight to be point
About Dr. Allison Shigezawa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245385541
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
