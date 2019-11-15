Overview

Dr. Allison Singer, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.



Dr. Singer works at Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.