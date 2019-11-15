Dr. Allison Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Singer, MD
Dr. Allison Singer, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano7000 Preston Rd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 987-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing doctor, very knowledgeable and passionate. She takes her time to explain and answer all of my questions very kindly. Dr. Alison Singer is such a great and thoughtful doctor that I have ever seen. I wish I knew her sooner and never waste my time with the other arrogant doctor. I am completely satisfied with her, and her professional and kind staff.
About Dr. Allison Singer, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Univ Of Tx Health Science Ctr At Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.