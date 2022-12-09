Dr. Allison Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Heritage Medical Associates, 4230 Harding Pike Ste 609, Nashville, TN 37205
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith did surgery on both of my husband’s eyes. He said that he wished he had this done years ago. Dr Smith is very talented surgeon. My husband and I highly recommend her if you are looking to have cataract surgery. I found out after the fact she did surgery on my sister, sister in law and many many other people in our church and they just sing her praises.
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Davis Ophthalmology Residency
- Oakwood Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Princeton University
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
