Dr. Allison Stocker, MD
Dr. Allison Stocker, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Allison Jones Stocker516 LEXINGTON AVE, San Antonio, TX 78215 (210) 224-1034Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
In a current medical environment that is populated by corporate entities and seemingly callous providers, Dr. Jones stands out as a very caring and exceptionally capable dermatologist. She has always been willing to spend time with me to educate on diagnosis and treatment, as well as adjunct therapy that is preventative in nature. Even knowing my visit will likely result in something getting frozen on my body, I still look forward to my visits, mainly because I'm sure I will leave her office with a greater sense of self-care. In a word, Dr. Jones is wonderful!
Dermatology
30 years of experience
English
NPI: 1134149669
Baylor College Of Medicine
Baylor University Medical Center
University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
University of Texas / Austin Campus
