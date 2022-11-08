See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Allison Stocker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Allison Stocker, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Allison Stocker, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Stocker works at Skin by Design Dermatology & Laser Center, PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Allison Jones Stocker
    516 LEXINGTON AVE, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 224-1034
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Granuloma of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Granuloma of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stocker?

    Nov 08, 2022
    In a current medical environment that is populated by corporate entities and seemingly callous providers, Dr. Jones stands out as a very caring and exceptionally capable dermatologist. She has always been willing to spend time with me to educate on diagnosis and treatment, as well as adjunct therapy that is preventative in nature. Even knowing my visit will likely result in something getting frozen on my body, I still look forward to my visits, mainly because I'm sure I will leave her office with a greater sense of self-care. In a word, Dr. Jones is wonderful!
    Scottie — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allison Stocker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allison Stocker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stocker to family and friends

    Dr. Stocker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stocker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allison Stocker, MD.

    About Dr. Allison Stocker, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134149669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Stocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stocker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stocker works at Skin by Design Dermatology & Laser Center, PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stocker’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stocker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stocker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allison Stocker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.