Dr. Allison Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Tan, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Comprehensive Vein Care909 Walnut St Lowr Level, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6440
Dept of Radiology111 S 11th St Ste 5340, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allison Tan, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1942521505
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.