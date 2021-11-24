Dr. Allison Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Taylor, MD
Dr. Allison Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hugo, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant.
Rowland Wade DDS1201 E Jackson St, Hugo, OK 74743 Directions (580) 326-6423
Durant Hma Physician Mgmt. LLC1400 Bryan Dr Ste 301, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 924-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Taylor herself is amazing! I see some bad reviews but alot of them seem to be abt appt times and wait times. She gets busy, she delivers babies so there are going to be some times where she isnt gonna be there right away and may be in a low mood. Everyone has those days tho so you cant get upset that shes having human emotions. I love her and shes been super helpful throu out my whole pregnancy! One issue id like to bring up though is the nurse. When i call about something and they transfer me to the nurse, she almost never answers, and when i do get to talk to her it seems like she doesnt know more than i do and i dont ever actually get anywhere with her. Ive been told that it may be because shes busy but when im on the phone with her, you can tell by her tone of voice that she isnt even trying to help or answer our questions. She just tells us what we already know or think we are supposed to do. Seems that she doesnt know what her job is supposed to be. Im sorry
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1154369908
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
