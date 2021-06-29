See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. Allison Triplitt, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Allison Triplitt, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Triplitt works at Mckay-Dee Dermatology/Plstc Sgy in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alpine Plastic Surgery
    4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 3680, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 387-4750
    McKay Dee Dermatology
    4401 Harrison Blvd # 3680, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 387-4750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Select Med
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Love her! I have been seeing her for a few years now. She is awesome, so intelligent, and I love having her as my dermatologist. I have seen a few in the past, and she is who I will stick with forever. She listens to my concerns, addresses them, educates me, and then does what she or I need for that appt.
    Kami — Jun 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Allison Triplitt, MD
    About Dr. Allison Triplitt, MD

    • Pediatric Dermatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588853600
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Triplitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triplitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Triplitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Triplitt works at Mckay-Dee Dermatology/Plstc Sgy in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Triplitt’s profile.

    Dr. Triplitt has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Triplitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Triplitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triplitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triplitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triplitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

