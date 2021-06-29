Dr. Allison Triplitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triplitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Triplitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Triplitt, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital.
Locations
Alpine Plastic Surgery4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 3680, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 387-4750
McKay Dee Dermatology4401 Harrison Blvd # 3680, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 387-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love her! I have been seeing her for a few years now. She is awesome, so intelligent, and I love having her as my dermatologist. I have seen a few in the past, and she is who I will stick with forever. She listens to my concerns, addresses them, educates me, and then does what she or I need for that appt.
About Dr. Allison Triplitt, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- University of Washington
