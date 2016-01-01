Dr. Allison Venturella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venturella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Venturella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clemson, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
AnMed Health Carolina OB-GYN885 Tiger Blvd Bldg A, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 224-2222Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
AnMed OBGYN - Carolina160 Perpetual Sq, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-5880Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Venturella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venturella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venturella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venturella has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venturella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Venturella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venturella.
