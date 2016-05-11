Dr. Allison Vidimos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidimos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Vidimos, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Vidimos, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Vidimos works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-5729Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 986-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vidimos?
She is among the best dermatologists in America! Could not be better. Terrific person and exceptional physician.
About Dr. Allison Vidimos, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1821053398
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vidimos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vidimos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vidimos works at
Dr. Vidimos has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vidimos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidimos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidimos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vidimos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vidimos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.