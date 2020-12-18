See All Oncologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Allison Wagreich, MD

Oncology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allison Wagreich, MD

Dr. Allison Wagreich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Wagreich works at Womens Cancer Center in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wagreich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Cancer Center
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Allison Wagreich, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083855332
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Downstate
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Wagreich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagreich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagreich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagreich works at Womens Cancer Center in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wagreich’s profile.

    Dr. Wagreich has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagreich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagreich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagreich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

