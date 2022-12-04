Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Wall, MD
Dr. Allison Wall, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport and Merit Health Biloxi.
Hematology Oncology Partners920 Tommy Munro Dr Ste 100, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 575-1234
Biloxi Internal Medicine Clinic PA147 Reynoir St Ste 204, Biloxi, MS 39530 Directions (228) 822-6100
Memorial Hematology Oncology Partners1340 Broad Ave Ste 330, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 575-1234
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
- Merit Health Biloxi
I'm still a patient. She recently steered me to urologist at Tulane. I have some great news to tell her in a couple of weeks! I thank her and the entire staff for helping me get better! I love you all!
About Dr. Allison Wall, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1346446671
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Baptist Health Systems
- Baptist Health Systems
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Auburn University
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Wall accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wall works at
Dr. Wall has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.