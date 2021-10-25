Dr. Allison Wisniewski, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisniewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Wisniewski, DDS
Overview
Dr. Allison Wisniewski, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Locations
Carmel Mountain Dental Care9310 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste A, San Diego, CA 92129 Directions (858) 224-9851
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant, concerned, aware of my previous history, answers questions thoroughly.
About Dr. Allison Wisniewski, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisniewski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wisniewski accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisniewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisniewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisniewski.
