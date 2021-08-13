Dr. Allison Wood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Wood, DO
Overview
Dr. Allison Wood, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Med Midwestern University Arizona|Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
The GI Clinic1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste O, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 999-5300Tuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing but praise for Dr Wood. A truly caring and thorough professional.
About Dr. Allison Wood, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1649438318
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Med Midwestern University Arizona|Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.