Dr. Allison Wood, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Med Midwestern University Arizona|Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Next Generation Family Practice in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.